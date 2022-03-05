Advertisement

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, March 5

Sunshine will remain for the weekend, but dry and breezy conditions will bring a higher fire danger risk. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecas
By Charles Roop
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weekend will be rain free as a ridge of high pressure aloft will sit over the eastern U.S. With lower relative humidity during the day, gusty winds and no rain, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the western viewing area thorough Saturday evening. Highs all weekend will reach into the mid 80s inland (upper 70s near the coast). A southerly breeze will help increase the moisture levels in the area but not enough to scrub the fire risk.

With a higher fire danger this weekend and dry conditions this past winter, there is hope for better rain chances and rainfall totals during the work week. Multiple waves of mid-level impulses and cold fronts will increase the odds of rain and a few thunderstorms. Rain chances will be at 10% Monday, but spike to 40% Tuesday. Rain chances will be the highest Wednesday and Thursday at 50%. Highs will stay in the 80s through Wednesday with temperatures highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A huge cloud of smoke rises after a brush fire causes an explosion in northern Tallahassee.
Residents in northern Tallahassee react to the reignition of a brush fire that caused an explosion
The Tallahassee Fire Department is responding to a large brush fire on the city’s northside.
Wildfire on Tallahassee’s north side re-ignites, explosion caught on camera
Emergency officials are evacuating about 250 homes near Springfield as a fast-moving wildfire...
More than 1,400 acres on fire, state of emergency, evacuations issued
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Man died after running off the roadway in Alachua County
100 acre wildfire burns in Taylor County

Latest News

Charles’ Saturday night Pinpoint Weather Forecast - March 5
Sunshine will remain for the weekend, but dry and breezy conditions will bring a higher fire...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, March 5
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, March 4, 2022.
Mike's evening forecast March 4, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, March 4, 2022.
Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: March 4, 2022