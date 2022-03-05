Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, March 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weekend will be rain free as a ridge of high pressure aloft will sit over the eastern U.S. With lower relative humidity during the day, gusty winds and no rain, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the western viewing area thorough Saturday evening. Highs all weekend will reach into the mid 80s inland (upper 70s near the coast). A southerly breeze will help increase the moisture levels in the area but not enough to scrub the fire risk.

With a higher fire danger this weekend and dry conditions this past winter, there is hope for better rain chances and rainfall totals during the work week. Multiple waves of mid-level impulses and cold fronts will increase the odds of rain and a few thunderstorms. Rain chances will be at 10% Monday, but spike to 40% Tuesday. Rain chances will be the highest Wednesday and Thursday at 50%. Highs will stay in the 80s through Wednesday with temperatures highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday.

