Impact of Russia’s invasion on Tallahassee residents with Ukraine ties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -As hundreds of thousands of people flee Ukraine, it is tough to see the war’s impact, especially on the most vulnerable like the elderly, the sick and orphaned children.

A Tallahassee mother who adopted an orphan from Ukraine 15 years ago said she fears for the children still located in Ukraine.

Mary Roberts said back when she adopted her daughter, only 20% of the orphans in Ukraine survived to the age of 18.

During the adoption process, Mary Roberts, the mother of 15-year-old Laura Roberts said she spent several months in Ukraine and her heart breaks for the Ukrainians as she watches them being displaced from their homes.

Roberts encouraged anyone who could donate to do so.

“I know that there are efforts being made now to try to donate for the people that have the opportunity to help the refugees, especially the orphans they should definitely take the opportunity because they have nothing else, literally nothing else,” said Laura’s mother Mary Roberts.

Laura Roberts, 15, was born into Ukraine as an orphan in severe condition.

“She came to us at 22-months-old and has been an adventure ever since. The reason that she really needed adoption in the states, they thought she was dying of cancer,” Mary said. “We’ve run incredible tests and it turns out she suffers from a touch of fetal alcohol syndrome. Her brain is rewired and she does suffer from ADHD, ODD, RAD, DMDD, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, social anxiety and depression.”

Roberts said despite her daughter’s issues, she’s a hero.

“She gets up every day and battles with the challenges she has to face just to have a normal life, attend a normal school which has just recently caused other side effects,” Mary said.

Laura now can’t help but wonder about her biological family.

“Honestly, I’ve chosen to stay away from phones and TV because of that. Not that I don’t want to be involved with what’s going on, I do. That’s just the thing, It breaks me to see that,” said Ukrainian American Laura Roberts.

But, she remains thankful for her outcome.

“The fact that I even got adopted and I learned about it as I got older, I keep that in the back of my brain. I’m just very thankful.” Laura said.

As for Vlad Feldman, he was born in Crimea as Vladislav Vychimenin with arthrogryposis as an orphan.

“It essentially means you don’t have the joints, the elbows or shoulders. So, there is very limited bending or mobility,” said Ukrainian American Vlad Feldman.

Being sent to the U.S. at 4-years-old for surgery, his name would soon change to Vlad Feldman as a Tallahassee family adopts him.

“Having the opportunity to be in America coming from Ukraine. You know my mom and dad took on a big jump adopting a kid with a disability. They didn’t know what the upbringing was going to be like or what I’d overcome,” Feldman said.

But, Feldman remains relentless. He refuses to let his disabilities stop him by opening his own business.

“To have a disability is to always overcome it. I know that a lot of people who are kind of stuck and I just hope that they are able to get out there and put their mind to something because more than likely someone is out there rooting you on,” Feldman said.

He remains thankful for his opportunity in the States but has found the videos and pictures coming out of Ukraine very somber.

“When it all first really started happening, I was really keeping up with the news and I don’t think I really knew how much I cared about my heritage until this happened. It, uh, it’s terrible,” Feldman said.

Mary said she can’t help but to think of all the other Ukrainian orphans she simply couldn’t bring home.

“To turn on the news and see a headline that reads, ‘Orphans put alone on a train and sent to Poland.’ First of all, God Bless Poland for taking them in but to be alone and knowing the ages of the children in the orphanages when we were there. It’s just mind-boggling,” Mary said.

While Ukraine may feel half a world away, these are just two of the many people here in Tallahassee with Ukraine ties.

