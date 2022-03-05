Man died after running off the roadway in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A car crash left one man dead Friday evening in Alachua County.

On March 4, 2022, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash on CR 241/ SW 141ST Pl around 6:25 p.m.

The 45-year-old man driving a sedan was traveling north on CR 241 around 5:45 p.m. when he ran off the roadway and hit a tree on the east shoulder, according to FHP.

FHP said the man was transported to Shands Hospital where gave in to his injuries and passed away.

No more information was released.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.