‘We just knew we had to go the extra mile’: Madison firefighters help man down from roof and finish repairs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roof repairs aren’t something you’d think would fall under a firefighter’s job description, but last week, the Madison Fire Department put their construction skills to the test, after an elderly man got stuck on his roof while making repairs.

Not only did firefighters help the man down from his roof, they finished fixing it for him.

“We got the ladder truck up there and helped him down, assisted him to the ground and to EMS to take care of him,” Fire Lieutenant Ben Williams said. “And I guess they transported him to the local hospital.”

When they were in the ambulance with the man, Williams asked if he’d be okay if they repaired the rest of his roof for him.

“He’s an older gentleman,” Williams said. “I didn’t think he needed to be up there. And you know, that’s what we do.”

So, Williams and the two other firefighters on duty got to work.

“We just knew we had to go the extra mile and take care of him,” firefighter Kevin Blackshear said. “He really didn’t have to worry about going back up there and putting himself back in danger.”

Madison mayor Terry Johnson said what they did that day went above and beyond.

“They took the compassion, the concern and the care to repair the roof,” Johnson said. “I just thank them so much.”

As these firefighters began another 48 hour shift Friday morning, Blackshear said they were ready for whatever call might come next.

“It is our job,” he said. “We just do what we can, and I’m glad I could help and we could make an impact--and on to the next call.”

The firefighters said the man whose roof they fixed started feeling better shortly after he was placed in the ambulance.

We stopped by the man’s house Friday morning to try to talk to him for this story, but he wasn’t home.

