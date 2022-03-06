31-year-old man loses control of his motorcycle on the highway leading to a fatal crash

MARION, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High Patrol says a man died Saturday evening after losing control of his motorcycle on the highway in Marion County.

On March 5, a 31-year-old man driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle without a helmet was traveling west on US Highway 27 in the inside lane approaching the NW 90th Avenue intersection while negotiating a curve to the right, according to FHP.

Around 8:50 p.m., the man changed lanes and went left into the center grass median where he lost control of his motorcycle.

FHP says the man overturned while traveling northwest when he was ejected by his motorcycle.

The motorcycle went southwest out of the median where it crossed both westbound lanes of US-27 and then into the south grass shoulder before finally facing north.

The man was ejected northwest across the center grass median and into the eastbound left lane where he came to a final rest, according to FHP.

Around 8:53 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead on the scene.

