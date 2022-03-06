Advertisement

69-year-old pedestrian died after getting hit by a car in Pensacola City

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A pedestrian senior citizen man was hit by a car Saturday morning when he was walking on Patton Drive in Pensacola City, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

As he was walking eastbound upon the westbound travel lane of Patton drive around 8:30 a.m., he was hit by a car traveling eastbound.

The car fled the scene, heading eastbound on Patton Drive towards Navy Blvd, according to the press release.

FHP says the suspect’s car is possibly an older model, with front-end damage and damage to a glass headlight.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the FHP at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers.

