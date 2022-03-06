Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, March 6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another mild weekend morning in the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and a mostly clear sky. The fog and smog isn’t as much of a concern as Saturday with wind gusts expected to be lower. Still, the Florida Forest Service has either a high or very high fire danger risk for Sunday and burning isn’t encouraged. Highs temperatures will be similar to Saturday with a mostly sunny sky and rain chances near zero.

The wind gusts will be a little lower and the moisture will be slightly higher. Still, the wildfire risk remains high for Sunday. Outdoor burning is not a good idea. @FLForestService #flwx pic.twitter.com/3a4J09O5Ho — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) March 6, 2022

Monday will be quiet once again, but rain chances will start to increase Tuesday as a cold front, mid-level lift, daytime heating, and higher atmospheric moisture will move into the area. The rain and thunderstorm chances will be the highest Wednesday and Thursday with rain odds between 60% and 70%. Highs will still be in the 80s Wednesday to the mid 70s Thursday.

Rain chances will decrease Friday and Saturday in part because of inconsistencies with the guidance models for Saturday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows near 60.

