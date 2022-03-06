Charles’ Saturday night Pinpoint Weather Forecast - March 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday will be another nice and warm day but with a slightly lower fire danger with a little more moisture working its way into our viewing area along with lighter wind gusts. Burning is still not encouraged.

Rain chances start to bounce Tuesday but will be the highest Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front, disturbances aloft and higher moisture content throughout the atmosphere moves into the Big Bend and South Georgia. Rain chances may linger Friday and Saturday, but guidance splits Saturday on whether is leaves or sticks around. The rainfall will be much needed with some of the latest ensemble runs hinting at, overall, 1-2 inches between now and late Friday.

