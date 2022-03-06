Advertisement

Charles’ Saturday night Pinpoint Weather Forecast - March 5

(WCTV)
By Charles Roop
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday will be another nice and warm day but with a slightly lower fire danger with a little more moisture working its way into our viewing area along with lighter wind gusts. Burning is still not encouraged.

Rain chances start to bounce Tuesday but will be the highest Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front, disturbances aloft and higher moisture content throughout the atmosphere moves into the Big Bend and South Georgia. Rain chances may linger Friday and Saturday, but guidance splits Saturday on whether is leaves or sticks around. The rainfall will be much needed with some of the latest ensemble runs hinting at, overall, 1-2 inches between now and late Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A huge cloud of smoke rises after a brush fire causes an explosion in northern Tallahassee.
Residents in northern Tallahassee react to the reignition of a brush fire that caused an explosion
The Tallahassee Fire Department is responding to a large brush fire on the city’s northside.
Wildfire on Tallahassee’s north side re-ignites, explosion caught on camera
Emergency officials are evacuating about 250 homes near Springfield as a fast-moving wildfire...
More than 1,400 acres on fire, state of emergency, evacuations issued
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Man died after running off the roadway in Alachua County
100 acre wildfire burns in Taylor County

Latest News

Sunshine will remain for the weekend, but dry and breezy conditions will bring a higher fire...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, March 5
Sunshine will remain for the weekend, but dry and breezy conditions will bring a higher fire...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, March 5
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, March 4, 2022.
Mike's evening forecast March 4, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Friday, March 4, 2022.
Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: March 4, 2022