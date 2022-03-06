Advertisement

Man lost his life after losing control of his vehicle in Escambia County.

GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol says a man died Saturday evening after losing control of his vehicle in Escambia County.

The 37-year-old man driving a sedan was traveling westbound on CR 182 (Molino Road) approaching CR 95A (Highway 95A), according to the press release.

FHP says while the man was traveling westbound, just west of Hwy 95A, he lost control of his vehicle and went on the north shoulder of Molino Road.

The vehicle came to its final rest on the north shoulder of Milano Road on its rooftop, according to FHP.

Trooper says this crash happened around 7:13 p.m.

