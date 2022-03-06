Woman dies in a single car crash in Gadsden County
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol says a woman from Quincy died Saturday evening after crashing into a tree in Gadsden County.
On March 5, A 23-year-old woman driving a sedan was traveling east on County Road 267 (Soloman Dairy Road), according to the press release.
FHP says the woman failed to make a curve to the right which led her to drive off the roadway and crashing into a tree.
Troopers say this crash happened around 11:16 p.m.
