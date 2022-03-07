Advertisement

1 arrested, 1 at large in security breach at Joint Base Andrews

An armed intruder was arrested at Maryland's Joint Base Andrews after a security breach at the...
An armed intruder was arrested at Maryland's Joint Base Andrews after a security breach at the main gate. Officials say another intruder is at large, but this is not an active shooter situation.(Source: U.S. Air Force/Daniel Burkhardt)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - Officials at Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews say two people in a car drove through a security checkpoint Sunday night. At least one of them was armed.

Officials with Joint Base Andrews posted to Facebook Sunday that around 9 p.m., a car drove through a security checkpoint despite security personnel’s commands.

The 316th Security Forces Group deployed barriers and stopped the car, from which two people fled. One person was arrested. The other remains at large.

The person who was arrested had a weapon, but officials say no shots have been fired.

Officials say it is not an active shooter situation.

The military base, which serves as the home for the president and vice president’s aircraft, was locked down around the same time Vice President Kamala Harris and four members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet landed there after a trip to Selma, Alabama, earlier Sunday, according to The Washington Post.

All five officials have since safely departed from the base, the Post reports.

