Advertisement

Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Update - Sunday, March 6

Meteorologist Charles Roop has an update on the Monday forecast and rain chances later in the week.
By Charles Roop
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The warmth continues for most of the week with quiet weather for Monday. The fire danger will very likely be axed as soon as Tuesday as a cold front approaches the viewing area and stalls out. Higher moisture and mid-level impulses will increase those rain odds Wednesday through Thursday to 80% and 70%, respectively. Rain chances stick around Friday (60%), but models are still split on when we clear out Saturday (early in the morning or later in the day). Ensemble averages of global guidance models and the Weather Prediction Center put rainfall totals between 2-3 inches over the next seven days.

As of now, Sunday looks to be a nice and very chill day. There is the potential of lows in the 30s Sunday morning. Trends will be monitored to see if that sticks.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wrecked motorcycle lies at the the scene.
31-year-old man loses control of his motorcycle on the highway leading to a fatal crash
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
Woman dies in a single car crash in Gadsden County
More than 1,000 homes are affected by the evacuation orders and the Florida Department of...
More than 1,000 homes evacuated as wildfire spreads in the Florida Panhandle
A huge cloud of smoke rises after a brush fire causes an explosion in northern Tallahassee.
Residents in northern Tallahassee react to the reignition of a brush fire that caused an explosion
Rick, Jackie, and Sora Wilkie.
Family loses home and all belongings in Adkins Avenue fire

Latest News

Meteorologist Charles Roop has an update on the Monday forecast and rain chances later in the...
Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Update - Sunday, March 6
Sunday will be another dry day, but better rain chances return during the work week....
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, March 6
Sunday will be another dry day, but better rain chances return during the work week....
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, March 6
Charles’ Saturday night Pinpoint Weather Forecast - March 5