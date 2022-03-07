Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Update - Sunday, March 6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The warmth continues for most of the week with quiet weather for Monday. The fire danger will very likely be axed as soon as Tuesday as a cold front approaches the viewing area and stalls out. Higher moisture and mid-level impulses will increase those rain odds Wednesday through Thursday to 80% and 70%, respectively. Rain chances stick around Friday (60%), but models are still split on when we clear out Saturday (early in the morning or later in the day). Ensemble averages of global guidance models and the Weather Prediction Center put rainfall totals between 2-3 inches over the next seven days.

As of now, Sunday looks to be a nice and very chill day. There is the potential of lows in the 30s Sunday morning. Trends will be monitored to see if that sticks.

