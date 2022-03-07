Advertisement

Convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates does DC beltway circuit

Convoy groups led by American truckers have been making their way toward the nation's capitol to demand an end to all COVID-19 restrictions. (WJLA via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:30 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) - A large group of truck drivers who object to COVID-19 mandates drove two loops around the beltway surrounding Washington, Sunday, deliberately moving slowly to impact traffic and make their feelings known to lawmakers in the nation’s capitol.

People crowded onto overpasses, waving at the “People’s Convoy” and holding signs and American flags. Within the convoy, there were tractor-trailers with horns blaring and some recreational vehicles and pickup trucks occasionally going by, mixed with the normal traffic on Interstate 495 in Silver Springs, Maryland.

The convoy was moving normally — albeit slowly — and while some congestion was noted, news outlets reported traffic was able to flow around the convoy. Many vehicles had American flags, while some flew Don’t Tread on Me banners.

“We’re not even sure we can call it a convoy any more because it’s so dispersed among routine traffic at this point,” Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller told The Washington Post.

Protesters staged at the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland during the weekend before heading down a single lane of Interstate 81. Their plan was to drive onto the Capital Beltway, circle it twice and then return to Hagerstown.

The convoy follows similar demonstrations by truckers in Canada who are upset at vaccine requirements to cross the Canadian border. The Washington Post also reported that convoy organizer Brian Brase intends for protesters to travel on the beltway every day during the upcoming week until their demands are met.

A video posted on Twitter showed trucks passing under a large American flag hoisted in the air by two cranes. Supporters stood along a road waving as the drivers left the speedway.

Officials with state police in Maryland and Virginia have said they will monitor the activities.

Authorities in the District of Columbia said Sunday they are monitoring demonstration activity that is expected to begin disrupting travel on roadways in and around the region. The majority of the activity is expected to occur on the beltway. Travelers were advised to consider alternate modes of transportation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shefler said in a statement he hopes for Stoli to 'represent peace in Europe and solidarity...
Stoli Group announces major rebrand of vodka
Police Lights
Miami-Dade murder suspect arrested in Tallahassee
FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first...
Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback
Florida&amp;rsquo;s historic capitol building and current state capitol building, in...
Florida Senate passes ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, Gov. DeSantis expected to sign it into law
The Grim Reaper patrolling Florida beaches (Source: via CNN)
‘Grim Reaper’ enters race for attorney general

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain past midnight to salvage 162-game season
Johana Suarez, 37, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry...
Woman allegedly ran over, killed boyfriend while driving 73 mph
Officials seemed pessimistic Tuesday as they worked to contain a rapidly growing fire in...
‘We feel so helpless:’ Officials face daunting task fighting Bertha Swamp Road fire
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a discussion...
Ghislaine Maxwell juror regrets not disclosing sex abuse
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery