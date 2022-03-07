Advertisement

Florida tops 70K COVID-19 deaths

By News Service of Florida Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - More than 70,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, according to newly released figures from the state Department of Health.

The figures, released Friday, showed that 70,997 resident deaths had been reported as of Thursday. That was up from 69,790 reported a week earlier. Because of lags in reporting, it is not clear when the deaths occurred.

Separately, a Johns Hopkins University database said Monday that Miami-Dade County has had 10,320 deaths, while Broward County has had 5,546 deaths and Palm Beach County has had 4,843 deaths.

Overall, Florida had totaled 5,814,517 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, according to the Department of Health.

Cases, however, have continued to drop after a surge in December and early January because of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Department of Health said the state had 14,148 newly reported cases from Feb. 25 to Thursday. By comparison, it had 427,523 new cases from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13.

RELATED: Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year

Copyright 2022 News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.

