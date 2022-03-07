Local businesses feel the pressure of high gas prices

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, crude oil prices have skyrocketed, translating to more expensive gasoline for Americans. In Florida, the current average is more than $4 a gallon.

Nationwide, the price of gas is at a 14 year high, and according to Gas Buddy, the price could soon set a new record.

Small trucking companies, such as Johnson and Johnson Trucking are spending more than usual on gas.

“Like $5 a gallon in California, $4 a gallon in New Mexico,” co-owner Tomeika Johnson said. “It’s almost triple.”

The husband and wife team plan to narrow their driving distance after Mr. Johnson finishes his current cross country trip.

“It will decrease as far as the income and revenue, but it will help us as far as getting income coming in still,” Tomeika Johnson explained.

The average in Leon County is also more than $4 a gallon.

Hilly Fields Florist and Gifts is also feeling the effect of expensive fuel.

“It just makes us strive a little harder to get things routed correctly, and not send the driver in the same direction two or three times a day,” owner Janet Davis said. “We’re cautious. We wrap things so we can get everything out on one run if we can. If not, we make another run, but we get em routed in the shortest driving distance.”

80% of the shop’s orders require delivery, sometimes as far as Quincy or Havana.

“Getting those orders in early so we can route them at the same time, that always is beneficial to the customer, and us!” Davis said.

Nearby, Munchies Pizza has three to four delivery drivers on staff.

“With delivery drivers, first, it’s hard to keep people employed as it is, but with deliveries, as gas prices go up, it’s harder to find people willing to use their own vehicle and pay for their own gas to come and deliver. We always offer incentives and bonuses for their own purchases of gas,” General Manager Jacob Meister said. “Sometimes drivers will have to stop in between deliveries because they can’t keep their tanks full.”

Meister says the high gas prices puts the pressure on small businesses and their workers.

“Tip your drivers, that’s all, honestly, that’s the best thing we can do for anybody right now,” Meister said.

You can learn more about local, state, and nationwide gas prices from AAA or Gas Buddy.

