Police: Couple stabbed to death riding bikes home in Fla.

Police say the couple were attacked, their throats slashed, as they rode their bicycles home. (WESH, DAYTONA BEACH POLICE, CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - Police are investigating a double slaying.

A husband and wife went out for a bicycle ride and were attacked on their way back home early Sunday morning,

They were found on the side of the road stabbed to death and with their throats slashed, an attack Police Chief Jakari Young described as “vicious and gruesome.”

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young decries the 'gruesome' slaying of a couple who were on a bike ride. (Source: WESH/CNN)

It happened in a residential area very close to where popular Bike Week events were taking place.

Investigators don’t think it was part of a robbery and don’t have any suspects.

