Advertisement

US gasoline soars to a record $4.17 per gallon average price

AAA says the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline hit $4.17 on Tuesday, an all-time high. (KSBW, WCVB, RADIO FREE EUROPE, RADIO LIBERTY, CNN)
By The Associated Press and MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 per gallon Tuesday as the country banned Russian oil imports after its invasion of Ukraine.

The national average rose by 10 cents per gallon in one day, and it’s up 55 cents since last week, according to AAA data. The previous high was set 13 years ago when the national average price hit $4.10 per gallon.

The amount of U.S. gasoline in storage fell last week as demand starts to tick higher with summer approaching. The increase in gas demand and with inventories trending lower is contributing to rising prices at the pump, but skyrocketing oil prices are playing an increasingly large role as the conflict in Ukraine escalates.

The price of benchmark U.S. crude jumped 8% Tuesday to more than $129 per barrel.

Americans can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb, the AAA said.

President Joe Biden escalated the crackdown on Moscow, announcing the U.S. will ban Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports. (CNN, POOL, MAXAR)

Rising gas prices come as President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

“We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” Biden declared, calling the new action a “powerful blow” against Russia’s ability to fund the ongoing offensive.

The U.S. imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia’s crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia.

Curbs on Russian oil exports will likely send already soaring oil and gasoline prices higher in both the U.S. and Europe and further squeeze consumers, businesses, financial markets and the global economy.

Energy analysts warn that crude oil prices could go as high to $160 or even $200 a barrel due to oil sanctions imposed by the West or if buyers continue shunning Russian crude.

Oil prices that high could send an average gallon of U.S. gasoline past $5 a gallon.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shefler said in a statement he hopes for Stoli to 'represent peace in Europe and solidarity...
Stoli Group announces major rebrand of vodka
Police Lights
Miami-Dade murder suspect arrested in Tallahassee
FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first...
Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback
Florida&amp;rsquo;s historic capitol building and current state capitol building, in...
Florida Senate passes ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, Gov. DeSantis expected to sign it into law
The Grim Reaper patrolling Florida beaches (Source: via CNN)
‘Grim Reaper’ enters race for attorney general

Latest News

People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in...
Air raid sirens in Ukraine capital as Russians pressure cities
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain for 16 1/2 hours, recess until morning
Judy and Rodney Clark were married for 20 years. The latter died in a tornado while shielding...
Man dies shielding wife in bathtub during Iowa tornado
The EF-4 tornado sent the couple, hiding in a bathtub, airborne for 100 feet before they landed...
Husband dies as Iowa tornado flings couple in bathtub 100 feet in air