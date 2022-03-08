Don’t Say Gay Bill teed up for a final vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -On March 7, the Florida Senate spent time in the afternoon going through amendments and asking questions about the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The bill now teed up for a final vote and the bill could be on the Governor’s desk as early as tomorrow March 8, over the objections of protestors who were in the Capitol.

Just over a hundred protestors streamed into the Capitol to hold a sit-in as the Senate was ready to take up House Bill 1557.

Its official title is “Parents Rights in Education”, but opponents have dubbed it the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.”

State Representative Anna Eskamani called on the crowd to hold the Governor’s Press Secretary accountable for tweeting the bill should be called the “Anti-Grooming Bill.”

“She’s telling us that we are groomers for supporting this bill,” said Eskamani. “This bill is dangerous to every child in Florida.”

The Governor and Sponsor were also the butts of a Saturday Night Live skit over the weekend.

Kate McKinnon delivered this line after sounding confused about what the bill does “It just feels like this is going to make kids gay and trans. Sorry. Depressed and suicidal.”

Sponsor Dennis Baxley said he hopes to redirect attention from the Don’t Say Gay moniker to what he says the bill does which is putting parents in charge.

“What we are prohibiting is instructing them in a specific direction versus students can talk about whatever they want to bring up. But sometimes the right answer is that you really ought to talk to your parents about that” says Baxley.

The Senator does tell us he’s surprised by the attention the bill is getting. He calls its mission simple.

“Flordia will be a better place because more and more parents are embracing their responsibility,” says the Sponsor.

The Governor left no doubt he’ll sign this legislation.

A final vote is likely to be done on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Several amendments that were up for consideration failed in committee, including one that would have removed language about sexual orientation and gender identification and replaced it with the words human sexuality.

