Florida Senate passes ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, Gov. DeSantis expected to sign it into law

Florida's historic capitol building and current state capitol building, in Tallahassee on August 31, 2013.
Florida&amp;rsquo;s historic capitol building and current state capitol building, in Tallahassee on August 31, 2013.(WEAU)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After several hours of debate Tuesday morning, the Florida Senate has voted 22-17 to pass the Parental Rights in Education bill, which is also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The bill is now being sent to the governor’s desk and awaits his signature before it’s officially law.

This comes after nearly 100 protesters held a sit-in at the Capitol before the Senate could take up House Bill 1557 Monday afternoon.

The bill states: “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.” Parents would be able to sue districts over violations.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously indicated that he will sign the bill into law. The Florida House passed the bill on Feb. 24 in a 69-47 vote.

WCTV livestreamed the debate and vote on its Facebook page. You can watch it at this link or below.

