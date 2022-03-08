Tallahassee man running Boston Marathon in honor of stepmother while fundraising for cancer research

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is training for his third marathon with the memory of his stepmother motivating him to cross the finish line.

Spencer Klein, 50, is rallying support for cancer research ahead of the Boston Marathon on April 18.

In 2016, Klein finished the NYC Marathon in 5 hours and 10 minutes.

Two years later, he ran the exact same time at the Chicago Marathon.

“I’m consistent, you can say that. I’m hoping to break five hours during the Boston Marathon”, Klein said.

As he prepares, he knows what part of the marathon will be the most difficult.

“I hit a wall around mile 20. I felt like I was pulling joints and muscles, but the crowd, atmosphere, and personal desire to finish, pushes you to the end,” Klein said.

In Boston, he’s running for his stepmom, Ronnie Klein, who unexpectedly died of lung cancer four years ago.

“It was extremely hard. She was a big part of my life. She was an amazing stepmom, and she owns a restaurant in Las Vegas that my dad has continued on. She has a great legacy and following there”, Klein said.

As Klein trains, he thinks back to the last time he visited his stepmom in Las Vegas, about two months before she passed away.

“She wasn’t doing well. She was on oxygen full time. That’s when it hit me that her death was imminent. I was grateful I was able to see her one last time,” Klein said.

In memory of his stepmom, Stephen has a marathon fundraiser for the Dana-Farber Cancer Society.

“There’s definitely more personal motivation for this race. I’ll also be wearing a shirt with her name on it,” Klein said.

He believes his Ronnie will be with him for every step of the 26.2 miles.

“When I hit that wall at mile 20, she’ll be up there looking over me and pushing me to the end,” Klein said.

Through this race, he said he’s working toward the ultimate finish line: A world without cancer.

If you would like to support the cause, there will be a “Share Night” to support Spencer’s marathon fundraiser at Blaze Pizza off Thomasville Road on March 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Donations are also being accepted for the Dana-Farber Cancer Society through Spencer’s GoFundMe Page.

