Taylor County deputy returns home from hospital after being shot on the job

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a powerful sight in Perry this afternoon--dozens of cars drove from Gainesville to escort a Taylor County deputy home from the hospital.

Troy Anderson spent about two weeks at Shands Hospital after he was shot while responding to a traffic stop.

Sheriff Wayne Padgett estimates there were about 75 vehicles making the 100-mile or so journey from Gainesville to Anderson’s home in Perry.

Padgett said it wasn’t just his deputies who made that drive--law enforcement from several agencies showed up to support Anderson, from Perry PD to highway patrol to Dixie and Gilchrist County sheriff offices.

“It’s very emotional to see people come out and support somebody that’s been in an incident,” Padgett said. “And when it’s a law enforcement [officer] that lays his life on the line every day for people, it’s just an appreciation for other people to stand at the side of the road and wave at him and welcome him home and just be a part of what’s going on. So he is welcome home. You can see that today.”

Padgett said Anderson is glad to be back, and that he was welcomed by his police dog, who was waiting for him at his house.

Padgett also said Anderson is recovering well, and faster than expected.

He underwent at least two surgeries at Shands Hospital and will be returning later for more reconstructive facial surgeries.

