Bishop Hall students celebrate International Women’s Day by giving back

Bishop Hall Charter School recognized trailblazing women from the past and present while also giving power and hope to women in need.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - In honor of International Women’s day, Bishop Hall Charter School recognized trailblazing women from the past and present while also giving power and hope to women in need.

Faces like Lena Horne, Harriet Tubman and Rosa Parks lined the walls of Bishop Hall as the students celebrated International Women’s Day. The school raised funds and then presented a check to the Halcyon Home for battered women — an organization that officials say helps to give power back to women.

“We would like to present to you a donation of $1,100, collected from our students, our faculty, our staff, and we are so pleased,” said Dr. Verna Jackson-Wiggins, the principal of Bishop Hall.

Halcyon Home Executive Director, Deborah Murray attended the ceremony and was presented with the donation. She said it was heartwarming to receive such a generous donation, and that all of the money will go to uplifting women.

“Everything that we receive goes back into helping them get out of their abuse and move into a life free of abuse,” said Murray.

For students Lauren Nix and Robin Singletary, the inspiration to make a difference comes from the many women in history who’ve proven women can. Like principal Wiggins, who was the first in her family to go to college and get a degree. Nix said the barriers broken by women are proof that anything is possible with a little hard work.

“Strong women have gotten together and shown that they can make things happen, and this, this is just the evidence,” she said. “I hope I can be like one of them one day and make a big impact.”

