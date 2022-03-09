Advertisement

Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, March 8

We'll see more showers and thunderstorms Wednesday with a low risk of a few severe storms during the day. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
By Charles Roop
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers were passing through the area Tuesday afternoon with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. The Big Bend and South Georgia could see a few isolated showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 60s.

A cold front is expected to move into the region and stall over the area for several days. A squall line will likely move into the western viewing area around or after the morning commute and work its way eastward through the day. As the line slowly fades in the eastern Big Bend, we’ll likely see more rain behind it.

The squall line Wednesday will bring a threat of severe weather with a level 2 (slight) risk of severe weather. Damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes and hail are the hazards of concern. Be sure to have the WCTV Pinpoint Weather app to be alerted of any watches or warnings that could be issued.

Rain chances will stay up Thursday with isolated thunderstorms possible. Severe weather isn’t anticipated, but the higher rainfall totals through the end of the work week will bring a threat of flooding in some locations. Rain will likely arrive again Friday ahead of another storm system that’s forecast to move through the eastern U.S. Friday night into Saturday morning.

After the cold front passes Saturday, drier and colder air will quickly move into the area. Lows Sunday morning could actually be near the freezing mark inland. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be close to 60 to the lower 60s.

High pressure at the surface will move into the Atlantic by Monday, this will switch the wind flow from the southeast and begin to moderate the temperatures. The global guidance models differ widely for Tuesday’s forecast with one that would bring showers ahead of a developing surface low while the other showed high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. For this update, only slight rain chances are in the forecast for Tuesday.

