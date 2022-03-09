Advertisement

Duck Boats to reopen in Missouri after 2018 tragedy that killed 17

Duck Boat rides are returning to Branson, Missouri, nearly four years after a duck boat tragedy killed 17 people on Table Rock Lake.
By Madison Horner and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Duck Boat rides will return to Branson nearly four years after a tragedy killed 17 people on Table Rock Lake.

The Branson Duck Tours is newly owned and operated. The attraction will have a new location, leaving from the Branson Landing and setting sail on Lake Taneycomo.

Chief Communications Officer Josh Blumenthal said the tours will feature newer, safer and U.S. Coast Guard-approved boats called Hydra-Terra amphibious vehicles.

“The largest improvement to our vehicles that differentiates them is the foam-filled hull that prevents sinking,” Blumenthal told KY3.

Blumenthal said additional safety measures include captain visibility from all passenger seats, wider aisle ways, and an improved fire suppression system.

“Our boats will not have side curtains, and I think that’s really important,” Blumenthal said. “That was such a big part of what added to the 2018 tragedy.”

Branson Landing Marketing Director Nikki Kinney said having entertainment for families in Branson is very important. She hopes the added safety measures put visitors at ease.

“I’m going to put my family on it, I’m going to ride it this spring,” Kinney said. “I have no issue at all getting inside one, and I’m very excited about the brand new vessel they have for us.”

Survivor Tia Coleman lost nine family members in the July 19, 2018 Duck Boat tragedy. The amphibious vehicle sank with 31 people on board, leaving 17 dead.

Coleman’s attorney, Andrew Duffy, said the families would not be OK with bringing Duck Tours back to Table Rock Lake. The family, however, is OK with the change of location and increased safety of these boats.

“As long as this new Duck Boat company puts safety first and makes sure their people are adequately trained, can turn off the entertainment and turn on safety procedures immediately, then I don’t say this type of Duck Boat should not be allowed anywhere,” Duffy said.

The tours are set to begin at the end of April or beginning of May.

