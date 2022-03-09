Advertisement

FAMU appoints new Dean for the School of Graduate Studies and Research

FAMU had appointed a new Dean for the School of Graduate Studies and Research after doing an internal search.(FAMU)
By Alyssa Camacho
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a comprehensive internal search, Florida A&M University has appointed Michael Abazinge Ph.D., as the next associate provost and dean for the School of Graduate Studies and Research.

Abazinge, a rattler alum and tenured professor in the university’s School of Environment joined the staff as an assistant professor in 1988. Since, he has served in several administrative positions including technical services manager, interim director and interim dean.

“I am quite pleased that we had a number of outstanding internal candidates. Dr. Abazinge’s distinguished record of success in the areas of scientific research, graduate education, grantsmanship, and administrative leadership made him ideally suited for this important role,” said university Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost Maurice Edington, Ph.D. Edington also appointed Dr. Abazinge to his position.

Abazinge serves as the Associate Director in the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration Center for Coastal Marine Ecosystems under the leadership of current FAMU President Larry Robinson Ph.D., who serves as the principal investigator and director.

While highly regarded for his scientific research, Abazinge played an instrumental role in helping what was once known as the environmental sciences program in the College of Agriculture and Food Sciences become what is now the School of Environment.

So far during his time of at FAMU, he’s approved 17 Master of Science and seven doctorate graduates, his research has appeared in more than 30 publications with several others soon to be released. He also holds patents for Eco-wares, Ecosystem-Based Water Retention/Reuse System and two other projects are currently pending.

“I see myself as someone who has been in the trenches in graduate education,” he said. “In this role, I want to collaborate with students, advisers and deans to increase the number of graduate degrees awarded each year…what excites me is being involved in training our students to power our new workforce and future leaders.”

Abazinge will begin his new position on Friday, April 1.

