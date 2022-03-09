Advertisement

Florida lawmakers won’t pass budget before end of session

Florida lawmakers seek to extend the 2022-23 legislative session in order to properly vote on...
Florida lawmakers seek to extend the 2022-23 legislative session in order to properly vote on the state's budget.(WCTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida lawmakers won’t be able to pass a budget before their regularly scheduled 60-day session ends Friday.

House and Senate budget leaders were still negotiating differences in their budget proposals on Wednesday.

Even if an agreement is reached, lawmakers have a 72-hour cooling-off period before they can vote on the budget.

That means the earliest they can vote on the budget is Saturday, which would require extending the session.

The eventual budget will likely be more than $100 billion. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has the power to veto individual items in the budget lawmakers send him.

