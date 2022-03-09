Leon County considers ordinance requiring new developers to include EV charging stations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioners are considering a new ordinance that could require new developers to include electric vehicle charging stations in their parking lots.

Commissioners discussed the wording of the ordinance at Tuesday night’s meeting. They voted to move forward, and a public hearing will be held on the new ordinance in May.

The ordinance would apply to certain new development in Leon County, including townhomes with three or more units and garages and multi-family residential units with common parking areas.

According to the agenda item, the market for electric vehicles is expanding rapidly. Leon County staff says it’s possible that within the next few years, the price of an electric vehicle could be lower than the price of an internal combustion engine vehicle.

“We look around and we see the cost of gas has gone through the roof right now, and we recognize that the way of the future is electrical vehicles. And so I think it is a smart move by the Leon County Commission to get in front of that, and we want to install as much electrical vehicle charging infrastructure as we can, around the county,” County Commissioner Brian Welch said.

County staff also says having the new ordinance would better prepare Leon County to compete for state and federal grant funding down the line.

The agenda item also says requiring charging stations when new development is underway is cheaper than adding the stations to existing development.

