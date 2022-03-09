Leon County working toward increased internet access, conducting surveys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioners are working toward increased access to high speed internet for residents throughout the area.

During Tuesday’s Commission meeting, Commissioners heard a status report on the state of broadband access and discussed state and federal funding.

According to the latest status report, there are still disparities in access between rural and urban areas of the county.

However, there have been improvements over the past year, and the average access in Leon County is better than the state and federal average.

In Dec. 2021, Leon County libraries received an FCC Emergency Connectivity Grant to purchase 100 mobile hotspots, 100 Chromebooks and 100 tablets to lend out.

County Commissioner Brian Welch, who is also a teacher, says access is vital for students and parents.

“Obviously, COVID made us aware that it’s crucial that we have adequate internet access, not just for students, but people who work from home. The way that we work has changed, the way that we go to school has changed, and I think as long as we continue to see that, we have to ensure that people have adequate internet access,” Welch said.

There are currently eight residential broadband providers in Leon County; that number does not include MetroNet, which is currently building its infrastructure, and SpaceX, which may be coming to the area later in the year.

Leon County has a Local Technology Planning Team working on a local broadband plan, including an analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and challenges.

The team meets monthly and is currently conducting a survey.

The group will submit the local plan to the state by the end of April.

