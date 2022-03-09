Nearly 1,700 Gulf County inmates evacuated because of wildfires

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Corrections says it evacuated nearly 1,700 inmates from the Gulf County Correctional Institution because of the Chipola Complex wildfires.

FDC says the evacuation happened Tuesday, and inmates were moved to two nearby facilities: the Franklin County Correctional Institution in Carrabelle and the Northwest Florida Reception Center in Chipley. All inmates and staff were accounted for and are safe, according to FDC.

Individual inmate locations will be updated on the FDC website within the next day or so, the press release says.

FDC says its #1 goal is to keep correctional institutions safe and secure, and this includes the health and wellbeing of all inmates and staff.

“I am immensely proud of our staff for their unyielding devotion to our mission, especially while working under pressure,” said FDC Secretary Ricky Dixon. “We also appreciate our local law enforcement and emergency management partners for their ongoing efforts and ask you to keep the communities impacted by this fire in your thoughts and prayers.”

You can search for an inmate on the FDC website.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.