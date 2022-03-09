Several Tallahassee faith groups come together to fight gun violence, housing problems

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Multiple faith communities gathered Tuesday as a part of the Capital Area Justice Ministry to fight for justice in Tallahassee.

The group addressed what they’re calling a crisis in the Capital City and is preparing to speak to city officials in hopes of creating change.

What started as a meeting between religious leaders has turned into a group spanning 15 religious communities across Tallahassee coming together to fight against gun violence and what they’re calling a housing crisis here locally.

“We gather in our diversity and in our particularity and we’re like the tribes of Israel,” explained Temple Israel Rabbi and CAJM Co-president Michael Shields. “We’re all different a little bit, we might pray to God a little differently, but we are all justice people and we all care about this city.”

The group known as the CAJM told WCTV its research shows more than 24,000 Tallahassee families are facing homelessness and housing insecurity right now and there have been more than 300 shootings in Tallahassee since 2018.

“We’re concerned about the Tallahassee area. There are so many different issues and problems going on and we just got to make a difference in the community,” said CAJM Team Leader Sentoria Houston.

Tuesday’s gathering was a pre-cursor for what they’re calling the “Nehemiah Action” on April 5 — a day they want to share their solutions with city officials.

“We want to have our officials there and we want to present our actions that we feel are necessary for our Tallahassee area to become a city of God,” shared Bethelonia AME Church Pastor and CAJM Co-President James Houston. “Primarily, we’re going to concentrate on gun violence and affordable housing and we’re going to present that to our officials to fund it.”

The group said it hopes to bring hundreds to the Nehemiah Action as they aspire to improve the city they love.

“They will respond to justice. They will respond to lifting their neighbor up and it might be a marathon, not a sprint, but I believe that justice, the marathon, will be what feeds people’s souls,” exclaimed Rabbi Shields.

“There are several different interfaces here and we’re all together for one common cause and that’s to do justice and we want justice and we want it now,” said Houston.

To learn more about their movement and the Nehemiah Action, you can visit the CAJM website here.

