Tallahassee Salvation Army volunteer assists in fire disaster relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the fires in the Florida Panhandle continue to blaze, help is pouring in from across the state.

One volunteer from Tallahassee’s Salvation Army is lending a hand.

Chelsea Lister has been in Panama City the last couple of days, operating the Tallahassee Salvation Army’s mobile feeding unit.

She said in response to the destruction, there are so many people who are eager to help, donating more food than volunteers know what to do with.

“To see all the help just flushing in — at some point, we have to turn people away, because there’s too much food,” Lister said.

Lister said the community response to this crisis has been incredible.

“A lot of the restaurants have been donating food left and right,” she said.

Lister said they received so many donations that they ended up with leftovers, which they then gave to local homeless shelters.

Lister is joining Salvation Army members in Panama City and other volunteers to provide meals for first responders and those impacted by the fires.

“It’s amazing that we have people that will step up and volunteer and go help people in need,” Ashlee Wildish, Tallahassee’s Salvation Army captain, said.

Wildish said she’s grateful to have members like Lister who are willing to step in in times of crisis — and she’s not the only one who’s thankful.

“Firefighters are thanking us, and we’re like, ‘What?’” Lister said. “We’re cooking. You know, you’re out there, like, cooking in the fire, you know? Like, ‘No, thank you.’”

Still, Lister is happy to provide any support she can to those who are on the front lines of this disaster.

“I do believe that just the trucks coming in is just a sign of hope,” she said. “They know that there’s people out there that care and are here for them.”

Of course, Lister is hoping the fires die down soon, but she said she is prepared to stay for the maximum deployment length of two weeks if necessary.

