UPDATE: Bertha Swamp Road fire grew to 33K+ acres overnight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Forest Service says the Chipola Complex wildfires grew to more than 34,000 acres overnight as “extreme fire behavior” continued.

The forest service says there are about 70 tractor-plow units and 10 air assets working to contain the wildfires.

Rain is falling in the area of the fires, helping reduce the heat and intensity of the Bertha Swamp Road fire specifically.

“This will provide improved access for wildland firefighters, allowing them to establish and improve containment lines around the fast-moving wildfire,” the service said.

Although there are three fires burning in the complex, the Bertha Swamp Road fire accounts for 33,047 of the acreage. As of noon Wednesday, it was still at 10% containment. The rain is helping keep conditions wet; dry debris left behind from Hurricane Michael acted as a catalyst for the fire to grow to its current size.

“A strike team of heavy bulldozers continues to establish and improve containment lines focusing on defensible space around communities,” the forest service says.

The forest service says emergency management officials conducted some evacuations in Kinard as the Bertha Swamp Road fire moved deeper into Calhoun County Tuesday.

Mandatory evacuations are still in place for people in and around the Bear Creek area south and east of US 231.

The Adkins Avenue fire was 80% contained, burning 875 acres, as of noon Wednesday. All evacuations connected to that fire have been lifted, and most people have returned home, according to the forest service.

The Star Avenue fire was also at 80% containment and was much smaller: about 197 acres. Evacuations for that area have been lifted as well.

“There are approximately 120 wildfires burning more than 37,000 acres throughout Florida. Florida Forest Service wildland firefighters and resources from numerous fire and emergency service departments are working around the clock to help suppression efforts,” the press release says.

Local residents can find fire and safety updates at the following links:

