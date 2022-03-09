Whole Child Leon holds an art exhibit for human trafficking awareness month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday evening, Whole Child Leon hosted an art exhibit showcasing Leon County’s students depictions of human trafficking. This was a part of the Expression not Possession: To End Child Trafficking Youth Art Contest put together by the Open Doors Outreach team to recognize National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The organization teamed up with Leon County Schools, StarMetro to highlight the importance of self-expression engage students to join the fight that’s closer to home than most think.

“To see our young people use their talent to you know demonstrate what child trafficking looks like, they put a face on child trafficking through their art work. It was very emotional,” shared Whole Child Leon’s Regional Advocate Charlie Jackson.

Students submitted about more than 30 works for consideration. The two first place winners from both middle and high school will have their art pieces placed on StarMetro buses in Tallahassee as well as receive gift cards to AR Workshop Tallahassee.

