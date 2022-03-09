Advertisement

With Russia cutoff, Republicans, environmental advocates differ on path to energy independence

Republicans push for an increase of oil production at home, while others are concerned about climate change.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Americans are nervous about rising gas prices in the U.S. after the president announced a ban on Russian energy imports Tuesday. One Alaska senator believes the solution to lowering the prices lies right here at home.

“We need to be producing that energy from America,” said Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Ala.).

While President Joe Biden said the U.S. will no longer import energy from Russia, Sen. Sullivan said the president needs to take it a step further by expanding energy production at home. President Biden argues nothing is stopping oil companies from production right now, but the administration also says it is committed to greener energy and eventually moving away from fossil fuels. Sullivan thinks these efforts make the U.S. reliant on bad actors like Russia.

“It hurts our families, it hurts our workers, but it empowers dictators like Putin,” said Sullivan.

With Russian oil out of the picture and gas in high demand, President Biden said his administration will tap into millions of barrels from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve. Sullivan said instead, let Alaska ramp up production.

“Tap America’s strategic petroleum reserve which is the great state of Alaska,” said Sullivan.

Environment-focused Democrats on Capitol HIll back the administration’s decision to tap into reserves to get the country through a price surge. Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) said while the war in Ukraine is top of mind, the battle against climate change does not need to stop.

“We’re all trying to wean our way off of fossil fuels, whether it’s through conservation, whether it’s through development of renewables, tax breaks for solar, electric cars,” said Titus.

Titus said she constantly notices the effects of climate change in her desert district.

David Kieve from the Environmental Defense Fund acknowledged the need for short term relief as Americans struggle with high prices. But he argues the best way to ensure price stability and free the U.S. from international entanglements is to move away from oil.

“Leading the way to a clean energy transition will really lead the way to American energy independence,” said Kieve.

In 2021, the U.S. imported over 245 million barrels of oil and petroleum products from Russia. The year before, roughly 200 million barrels.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of North Monroe Street in Tallahassee is shut down Wednesday night after multiple...
UPDATE: Woman dies after pedestrian crash on North Monroe near Sharer Road
Shawanda Anderson faces charges of homicide by vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the road,...
Woman arrested for deadly hit and run in Bainbridge
A Sarasota woman has been charged with DUI Serious Injury after FHP says she crashed into a...
Trooper who stopped alleged drunk driver says she was doing ‘what she had to do’
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
UPDATE: 78-year-old Madison man killed in SR-145 crash
A fire that broke out at a popular shopping center in Madison County on Thursday night left...
Fire destroys multiple businesses in Madison County

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Congressman Al Lawson (Fla.-5).
Rep. Lawson votes to fund nearly $15M for local projects
The Grim Reaper patrolling Florida beaches (Source: via CNN)
‘Grim Reaper’ enters race for attorney general
The House’s primary map takes a similar approach to DeSantis in putting congressional district...
House passes redistricting plan amid veto threat
FILE PHOTO: Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier
Kristin Dozier files to run for mayor of Tallahassee
FILE PHOTO: The Florida Senate considered more than a dozen amendments to the 15-week abortion...
Final approval for 15-week abortion ban bill expected in Florida Senate Thursday