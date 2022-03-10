Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, March 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain will be on and off Wednesday night with the severe weather threat expected to decrease. Rain chances stay high Thursday with a level 1 risk of severe weather with damaging wind gusts being the only threat in the eastern Big Bend Thursday. That depends on where that nearly stationary front camps out. But once the mid-level lift clears out early Thursday afternoon, the rain should subside with lingering clouds through Thursday night.

Rain chances pick back up Friday morning with a slight threat of severe weather mainly Friday night/Sat. AM as a cold front is forecast to approach the viewing area. The rain is expected to move out by early Saturday afternoon with a clearing of the clouds. Highs will be in the 60s Saturday with the Sunday morning low hitting as low as just below the freezing mark. A mostly sunny sky is anticipated Sunday with highs near 60.

High pressure at the surface is forecast to move into the Atlantic by Monday and increase temperatures through the first half of the week. Rain chances are expected to increase again Tuesday into Wednesday.

