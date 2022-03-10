Advertisement

Father convicted of throwing 7-week-old across the room, breaking 22 bones

Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.
Michael Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.(Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:32 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) – A father in Georgia was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to cruelty to children.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Michael Stewart threw his 7-week-old baby across his bedroom, breaking a total of 22 bones in the infant’s body.

Stewart fractured the baby’s skull, multiple vertebrae and both of the child’s legs.

The child’s mother had just returned to work from maternity leave so Stewart was home alone with the baby.

District Attorney Chris Arnt described Stewart’s actions as “cowardly and despicable.”

“I hope the victim has a full recovery and the rest of the family can put their lives back together and move on from this terrible crime,” Arnt said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County School board members are now working without pay, after the state ruled the...
Leon County Schools student dies in wheelchair incident
A fire that broke out at a popular shopping center in Madison County on Thursday night left...
Fire destroys multiple businesses in Madison County
FILE PHOTO: State Attorney Jack Campbell says the case is closed and charges will not be filed...
No charges in Bradfordville road rage shooting
A Sarasota woman has been charged with DUI Serious Injury after FHP says she crashed into a...
Trooper who stopped alleged drunk driver says she was doing ‘what she had to do’
Mary Daniel to her husband, Steve, to never leave his side after being diagnosed with...
Essential Caregiver bill passes Florida House

Latest News

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack on Ukraine, hit industrial hub
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents
The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
Texas clinics’ lawsuit over abortion ban ‘effectively over’
FILE - This undated selfie photo provided by family members Don Bryant and Paula Bryant shows...
Ohio officer cleared in shooting of teenager Ma’Khia Bryant
Actor Jussie Smollett appears with his attorneys at his sentencing hearing at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett starts 150-day jail term in protected status