UPDATE: 78-year-old Madison man killed in SR-145 crash

By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says it responded to a fatal crash Thursday morning on State Route 145 in Madison County.

According to the FHP traffic map, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. and troopers arrived at the intersection of NE Colin Kelly Highway (SR 145) and NE Eucalyptus Street (CR 150) at 6:07 a.m. A crash report FHP sent out said because of an active investigation, the intersection just south of Pinetta would be closed for several hours.

An FHP spokesperson says an SUV was at the intersection of CR 150 and SR 145, while a semi was traveling on SR 145. The SUV failed to stop at the intersection’s stop sign and pulled onto SR 145 in front of the semi, according to FHP. The semi then overturned into a ditch.

The spokesperson says the driver of the SUV, a 78-year-old Madison man, was killed in the crash. The driver of the semi, a 63-year-old man from Georgia, was not seriously hurt, FHP says.

FHP’s traffic map says drivers should take NE Dusty Miller Avenue to NE Bellville Road to avoid the area of the crash.

A WCTV viewer who saw the crash told our newsroom a Ford Explorer and semi were the vehicles involved. FHP did not say in its initial crash report how many people died or were injured in this crash.

