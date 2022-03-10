Advertisement

Georgia gas tax suspension proposed to last through May 31

On Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted that he is working with lawmakers to temporarily suspend the gas tax, as prices are spiking nationwide.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST
ATLANTA (AP) - A plan to suspend Georgia’s state motor fuel taxes through May 31 has begun advancing in the state House.

A House Ways and Means subcommittee on Wednesday approved the plan. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp announced the proposal Tuesday, and House Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan are supporting it.

Any version given final passage would take effect once the governor signs it. Georgia taxes gasoline at 29.1 cents per gallon and diesel at 32.6 cents per gallon.

The state collects more than $150 million in taxes a month. Cutting off collections could cost the state more than $400 million for road building.

Lott says Kemp will use state savings to make up the difference.

