Rep. Lawson votes to fund nearly $15M for local projects

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rep. Al Lawson (Fla.-5) voted in favor of nearly $15 million for Community Project Funding in the North Florida area, according to a press release from his office.

The money is included in the appropriations government funding package and addresses pressing needs in the communities Lawson represents.

Lawson says the bill will have a profound impact on Florida’s 5th Congressional District.

“These investments support underserved areas and foster economic development, making a real difference in the lives of so many in our community,” Lawson says. “I am proud to have fought for funding that will make our community healthier, safer, stronger, and even more resilient.”

The $14.9 million will be split for the following eight projects:

$1.13 million for Cherry Lake 4H Center – Madison, FL

$1 million for Concord School Restoration – Leon, FL

$2 million for The Expansion of Eugene Lamb, Jr. Recreation Center– Midway, FL

$2 million for White Harvest Farms and Market Project – Jacksonville, FL

$2 million for Community and Veteran Empowerment Center – Jacksonville, FL

$4.7 million for Gadsden County W.S. Stevens High School Disaster Shelter

$1.6 million for Leon County for Lake Henrietta Stormwater Facility

$500,000 for The Community Rehabilitation Center, Inc., Jacksonville, FL to increase access to and improve quality of mental health, health care, and substance use disorder treatment services

Lawson’s office says the goals of the 12-bill government funding package include helping lower the cost of living for middle class families, creating jobs, supporting vulnerable populations and helping small businesses and restaurants stay afloat.

“Taken together, the funding for District 5 and the funding increases for critical government programs will reverse decades of disinvestment in our communities and strengthen our nation,” the press release says.

The release also says President Joe Biden is expected to sign in the bill into law after the U.S. Senate votes on it later this week. You can find more information about the bill at this link.

The bill will provide a total of $728.5 billion in discretionary spending, which is $32.5 billion more than in 2021. When the budget is passed, projects at Florida State University and Florida A&M University will have funding approved through the National Defense Authorization Act, the release says.

That includes $10 million for affordable multifunctional aerospace composites at FSU’s High Performance Materials Institute and $5 million for the development of advanced propulsion technologies for hypersonic systems for the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering.

