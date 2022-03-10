Advertisement

UPDATE: Woman dies after pedestrian crash on North Monroe near Sharer Road

A section of North Monroe Street in Tallahassee is shut down Wednesday night after multiple...
By Ben Kaplan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A female pedestrian has died after two vehicles collided near the intersection of North Monroe Street and Sharer Road on Wednesday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries, according to a Tallahassee Police Department social media post at the time of the crash. A WCTV reporter at the scene watched as first responders worked for roughly 30 minutes to hoist the truck off the woman. They used a privacy tarp to shield the act from public view.

TPD said on Twitter Thursday morning the woman died from her injuries.

Multiple eyewitnesses reported seeing a white SUV pull out of the Shell Gas Station moments before it collided with a blue pick-up truck which then went careening into the woman, who was known to frequent the area.

Northbound traffic on North Monroe was rerouted at Sharer Road. Drivers on Sharer Road were being turned around in the nearby Sharky’s Lounge parking lot. Police forensic teams were on the scene taking photographs of the vehicles and roadway. The investigation continued for several hours and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

