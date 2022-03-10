Advertisement

Travis and Gregory McMichael want to be acquitted of federal hate crimes conviction

From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery(WRDW)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two of the tree men who were convicted of killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery could be back in a courtroom soon.

Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael, are seeking acquittal of their federal hate crimes convictions related to the murder of Arbery near Brunswick, Georgia, according to CNN.

The McMichaels claim the government did not provide sufficient evidence that Arbery’s death was because he was Black and Arbery’s killing didn’t happen on public streets.

Federal civil rights laws prohibits the willful harm or intimidation of people in public spaces based on their race.

The McMichaels and Bryan were found guilty on Feb. 22 and given 14 days to appeal. Their sentencing date on the federal charges has not been set.

The father and son, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, were convicted on state murder charges in Arbery’s death in November 2021.

During the trial, the jury found that the McMichaels and Bryan chased Arbery as he was jogging through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Glynn County in February 2020.

Video of the fatal shooting sparked nationwide outrage in May 2020. Until then, the three men had not been arrested because they claimed that the shooting was self-defense.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Most Read

Leon County School board members are now working without pay, after the state ruled the...
Leon County Schools student dies in wheelchair incident
A fire that broke out at a popular shopping center in Madison County on Thursday night left...
Fire destroys multiple businesses in Madison County
FILE PHOTO: State Attorney Jack Campbell says the case is closed and charges will not be filed...
No charges in Bradfordville road rage shooting
A Sarasota woman has been charged with DUI Serious Injury after FHP says she crashed into a...
Trooper who stopped alleged drunk driver says she was doing ‘what she had to do’
Mary Daniel to her husband, Steve, to never leave his side after being diagnosed with...
Essential Caregiver bill passes Florida House

Latest News

Leon County Supervisor of Elections asking voters to update information
New legislation addressing voter fraud is heading to the Governor’s desk
The pandemic responsible for the lives of more than 470 people at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
A COVID anniversary: local doctors take us back to the beginning
City and County residents prepare for stormy weather Friday night
City and County residents prepare for stormy weather Friday night
Florida State Capitol Building
Lawsuit asks court to draw congressional map
The family of Gabby Petito has filed a lawsuit against the parents of Brian Laundrie, alleging...
Gabby Petito’s family files lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s parents