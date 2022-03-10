Trooper who stopped alleged drunk driver says she was doing ‘what she had to do’

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol trooper who put her patrol car in the path of an alleged drunk driver to protect 10K runners on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge March 6 said she was just doing “what I had to do.”

Trooper Toni Schuck is being hailed as a hero after a Sarasota woman at the wheel of a BMW drove around barricades and headed toward runners on the bridge. Schuck put her SUV in the path of the BMW before the two vehicles collided head-on.

Schuck told reporters at the Pasco County FHP barracks Thursday that she was not expecting a collision. “I thought she was going to stop. In my mind, she was going to stop,” she said.

Schuck said she was focused on protecting the racers. “I don’t how how I could continue on in law enforcement if she had gotten past me and somebody had gotten hurt,” she said.

“She put me in a position where I had to get her to stop. I got hurt and she got hurt. I don’t like that, but I had to do what I had to do.”

Schuck is recuperating after the crash. She says has received messages of support from all over the the country.

The driver of the BMW, identified as Kristen Kay Watts, was three times over the legal limit when a blood test was administered several hours after the 8:45 a.m. crash, investigators say. She remains in the Sarasota County Jail.

