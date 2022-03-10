Advertisement

Trooper who stopped alleged drunk driver says she was doing ‘what she had to do’

A Sarasota woman has been charged with DUI Serious Injury after FHP says she crashed into a...
A Sarasota woman has been charged with DUI Serious Injury after FHP says she crashed into a trooper while driving toward the closed Sunshine Skyway Bridge.(Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol trooper who put her patrol car in the path of an alleged drunk driver to protect 10K runners on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge March 6 said she was just doing “what I had to do.”

Trooper Toni Schuck is being hailed as a hero after a Sarasota woman at the wheel of a BMW drove around barricades and headed toward runners on the bridge. Schuck put her SUV in the path of the BMW before the two vehicles collided head-on.

Schuck told reporters at the Pasco County FHP barracks Thursday that she was not expecting a collision. “I thought she was going to stop. In my mind, she was going to stop,” she said.

Schuck said she was focused on protecting the racers. “I don’t how how I could continue on in law enforcement if she had gotten past me and somebody had gotten hurt,” she said.

“She put me in a position where I had to get her to stop. I got hurt and she got hurt. I don’t like that, but I had to do what I had to do.”

Schuck is recuperating after the crash. She says has received messages of support from all over the the country.

The driver of the BMW, identified as Kristen Kay Watts, was three times over the legal limit when a blood test was administered several hours after the 8:45 a.m. crash, investigators say. She remains in the Sarasota County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County School board members are now working without pay, after the state ruled the...
Leon County Schools student dies in wheelchair incident
A fire that broke out at a popular shopping center in Madison County on Thursday night left...
Fire destroys multiple businesses in Madison County
FILE PHOTO: State Attorney Jack Campbell says the case is closed and charges will not be filed...
No charges in Bradfordville road rage shooting
Mary Daniel to her husband, Steve, to never leave his side after being diagnosed with...
Essential Caregiver bill passes Florida House

Latest News

Leon County Supervisor of Elections asking voters to update information
New legislation addressing voter fraud is heading to the Governor’s desk
The pandemic responsible for the lives of more than 470 people at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
A COVID anniversary: local doctors take us back to the beginning
City and County residents prepare for stormy weather Friday night
City and County residents prepare for stormy weather Friday night
COVID pandemic two year mark
City County severe weather preps