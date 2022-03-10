Advertisement

UPDATE: Rainfall eases wildfire threat, but officials urge caution

Officials seemed pessimistic Tuesday as they worked to contain a rapidly growing fire in Florida's Panhandle.
Officials seemed pessimistic Tuesday as they worked to contain a rapidly growing fire in Florida's Panhandle.(WCTV)
By The Associated Press and WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP/WCTV) — State officials say rainfall has improved conditions across much of the Florida Panhandle, but the volume of dead trees and vegetation left by a Category 5 hurricane in 2018 remains a threat for additional wildfires.

The Florida Forest Service says that without additional significant rainfall, the debris left on the ground by Hurricane Michael will quickly dry out and serve as fuel for wildfires.

In the meantime, firefighters are continuing to improve containment lines on the Chipola Complex fire and monitor any new activity. The rain was a break from days of dry, windy conditions that had fueled three wildfires in and around Bay County.

As of Thursday morning, the Bertha Swamp Road Fire is around 33,000 acres and is 20% contained. The fire is in Gulf, Bay and Calhoun counties.

The Adkins Avenue Fire in Bay County is currently 875 acres and at 85% containment. The Star Avenue Fire, also in Bay County, is just under 200 acres and 95% contained.

Forest service officials say the Chipola Complex fire is the largest since Michael devastated the area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

