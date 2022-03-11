City and County residents prepare for stormy weather Friday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Residents in Tallahassee and Leon County made good use of the local governments’ free sandbag sites throughout the day on Friday.

The City of Tallahassee opened two sites:

James Messer Park South (2830 Jackson Bluff

former Northwood Centre site off Tharpe Street

Leon County opened four sites:

Leon County’s Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road

Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway

Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW

At the intersection of Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road

The sites were not as crowded as they often are ahead of a hurricane, but multiple residents had the attitude of “better safe than sorry.”

Johnny Loor moved to Tallahassee in October, but he says he has experience filling sandbags when he lived in other parts of the country.

Loor suggests bringing a bucket to fill your sandbags.

“My driveway, it’s on like a downhill, so when it rains, all the water collects almost by the front door, so that’s exactly why I’m trying to fill up some bags to put some,” Loor said. “Safety first. Everybody be careful!”

Charlie Watson has lived in Tallahassee since 1991; he says he filled up fewer sandbags than usual.

Watson filled about a dozen bags to place in front of his garage door. He says if the land slopes toward your house, or if you’re downhill, you may need sandbags.

“Before we bought the house we’re in now, we had a huge storm. And so I drove over and stopped and walked around and checked everything out where the water was flowing, so I knew before we closed on the house what I needed to protect,” Watson said. “Good luck to everybody, we’re praying for our town.”

Leon County’s Emergency Operations Center has not been activated, but director Kevin Peters says with the dynamic weather system, staff will be in the building overnight.

The City and the County have extra staff on call.

Peters encouraged residents to be prepared before going to sleep Friday night, due to the timing of the system. He suggests charging your phone.

“Disasters can happen anytime during the year in Leon County. Especially tonight, make sure you have your disaster supply kit, make sure you have your family plan, and make sure you have a way to stay informed as this weather comes through and changes,” Peters said.

The City of Tallahassee is asking residents to report any outages through the DigiTally smartphone app.

Peters says for County residents, if you see a downed tree or power line, the best option is to call the non-emergency number for the Consolidated Dispatch Agency. That number is 850-606-5800.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.