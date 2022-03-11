Advertisement

Fire destroys multiple businesses in Madison County

A fire that broke out at a popular shopping center in Madison County on Thursday night left several businesses badly damaged.
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST
Members of Madison County Fire Rescue, the Madison Police Department, Emergency Management Services, and the City of Madison responded to the Madison Square Plaza off Highway 90 just after 9 p.m. The center is anchored by a Winn-Dixie Grocery Store and is flanked by several smaller businesses on either side, including a Chinese restaurant and a beauty supply shop.

Locals said the center is used by many people in the community.

“It’s going to be a little bad right now because everybody does their shopping right here,” said Kenneth Mitchell, who came to the scene after hearing about the incident.

The fire burned several of the businesses on the structure’s east side and even caused the roof to cave in above one area, said MCFR Chief Alan Clayton.

Clayton initially said two crews responded to the scene. It took 45 minutes for firefighters to get it under control. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire and the cost of damages were still under investigation late Thursday night.

