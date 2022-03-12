Advertisement

2022 Snacket Bracket Challenge

Vote for your favorite snack now!
Rob Nucatola, Lanetra Bennett and Michelle Roberts break down the 64 teams in this year's four regions of the GMS Snacket Challenge.
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As March Madness gets underway and your brackets are being filled out, hoping it doesn’t bust this year, the Good Morning Show wanted to give you another fun option that puts you in control!

This year, you can fill out a bracket, and vote on your favorite snack all tournament long. There are four regions, just like the NCAA bracket, and 64 total teams (snacks). The difference is you will be voting daily on each game to help your favorite snacks advance to the finals.

* No prizes will be given out as this is just for fun.

2022 Snacket bracket
2022 Snacket bracket(WCTV)
Right click to save and print
Right click to save and print(WCTV)

