2022 Snacket Bracket Challenge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As March Madness gets underway and your brackets are being filled out, hoping it doesn’t bust this year, the Good Morning Show wanted to give you another fun option that puts you in control!

This year, you can fill out a bracket, and vote on your favorite snack all tournament long. There are four regions, just like the NCAA bracket, and 64 total teams (snacks). The difference is you will be voting daily on each game to help your favorite snacks advance to the finals.

* No prizes will be given out as this is just for fun.

VOTE NOW!

2022 Snacket bracket (WCTV)

Right click to save and print (WCTV)

