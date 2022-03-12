21-year-old passenger left with serious injuries after the driver hit a guard rail on Blountstown Highway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Saturday morning, a car crashed into a guard rail leaving the driver with minor injuries and the passenger that had no seatbelt on with serious injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

On March 12, a sedan was driving westbound on State Road 20 (Blountstown Hwy) around 2:15 a.m. in Leon County.

FHP said for an unknown reason, the sedan drove off the road to the right and the front right of the car hit the guard rail on the north shoulder.

The car deflected off the guard rail continuing westbound crossing over the westbound and eastbound lane of State Road 20, according to FHP.

The car came to a stop with the driver’s side against the guard rail on the south asphalt shoulder of Stare Road 20 facing west.

FHP said the 20-year-old driver had minor injuries, while the passenger, a 21-year-old man is suffering from serious injuries.

