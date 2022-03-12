Advertisement

Attic fire in Live Oak in Suwannee County

Attic fire in Suwannee County.
Attic fire in Suwannee County.(SCFR)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Fire crews in Suwannee County were busy overnight fighting a house fire in Live Oak.

On March 12, the Suwannee County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a house fire on 92nd St, SCFR said.

According to the SCFR’s Facebook post, when they arrived at the residency, the fire was found in the attic with light smoke showing and the house residents were home at the time of the fire.

The residents told SCFR they heard a loud boom and when they went to investigate the noise, they found a fire.

No injuries were reported and everyone made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to SCFR.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County School board members are now working without pay, after the state ruled the...
Leon County Schools student dies in wheelchair incident
FILE PHOTO: State Attorney Jack Campbell says the case is closed and charges will not be filed...
No charges in Bradfordville road rage shooting
Power outages are being reported as we experience severe wather.
Current power outages
A fire that broke out at a popular shopping center in Madison County on Thursday night left...
Fire destroys multiple businesses in Madison County
Severe weather threat
LIVE Pinpoint Weather blog

Latest News

Power outages are being reported as we experience severe wather.
Current power outages
Missing teen from Georgia.
Two teens from Lowndes High School went missing
Tallahassee Fire Department logo.
TFD responds to a residential fire on Tyndall Drive
Severe weather threat
LIVE Pinpoint Weather blog