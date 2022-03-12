Attic fire in Live Oak in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Fire crews in Suwannee County were busy overnight fighting a house fire in Live Oak.

On March 12, the Suwannee County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a house fire on 92nd St, SCFR said.

According to the SCFR’s Facebook post, when they arrived at the residency, the fire was found in the attic with light smoke showing and the house residents were home at the time of the fire.

The residents told SCFR they heard a loud boom and when they went to investigate the noise, they found a fire.

No injuries were reported and everyone made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to SCFR.

