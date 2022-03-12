A COVID anniversary: local doctors take us back to the beginning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The mark of a grim milestone two years ago today, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Since then we’ve had lockdowns, vaccines and continued arguments about how to move forward.

The pandemic is responsible for the lives of more than 470 people at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The process all started as an unknown variable.

“We didn’t have a name for it then. It was COVID-19 because there were no variants at that time. So, that was the most difficult in a way because we had never experienced anything like this,” said Doctor Mark Wheeler.

Then came the Delta variant, the variant overwhelming health care systems across the country.

The surge claimed the lives of more than 160 patients at TMH in just two months.

“While it may not have been as transmissible as the original COVID, it was far more virulent. So the outcomes were much worse and that was difficult for our staff when these younger patients in their 30′s, 40′s, 50′s were not doing well and many died,” Wheeler said.

The final variant, Omicron sent caseloads soaring, breaking records throughout the pandemic.

“Each variant has been different, requiring different treatments and things. Different durations in Mark Wheeler/Doctor/the hospital. We’re getting better obviously as we’ve learned more and more studies come out,” Wheeler said.

Doctor Heemanshi Shah recalled moments throughout the process where sacrifices had to be made.

“I actually took a shower before I left the hospital and then showered again at the house so that my parents were safe,” said Doctor Heemanshi Shah.

Tanya Tatum has run the COVID-19 testing site at FAMU from the start and said we’ll continue to evolve with the pandemic.

“I’ll say that we’re not done with COVID yet but it is certainly changing the face of this pandemic especially as it continues to change and we’ll just change along with it,” said Executive Director for Student Health Services Tanya Tatum.

Shah encouraged the public to look forward to the days to come.

“It’s not been easy. It’s definitely not been easy but we’ll get through it. We’re prepared and we should always be prepared. This just taught us we are a very vulnerable species,” said Shah.

Shah asks the community to still remain vigilant, get vaccinated and to thank a healthcare worker who has gone through this for the past two years.

She said she’s hopeful we’ll see an endemic soon.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.