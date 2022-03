Below is a list of power outages across our entire viewing area of South Georgia and North Florida:

2:13 pm:

City of Tallahassee: 21

Duke Energy: 279

Tri-County Electric: 4

Georgia Power & Light: 872

Suwannee Valley Electric: 35

Grady EMC: 5

Talquin Electric: 510

Total: 1,726

